Tirumala Express Caught Fire At Vizag Railway Station

Shockingly, many train accidents are being reported in the country in the recent past. Now, another major incident has been reported at the Visakhapatnam railway station. Fire broke out in a train that had just arrived from Korba. The fire erupted in the AC coaches of the express train, specifically affecting the B6, B7, and M1 coaches.

The railway officials acted immediately and ensured the passengers are safe. They were alerted and got deboarded. Some of the passengers quickly broke the windows to escape. As of now, no injuries have been reported, and a major disaster has been averted.

Preliminary reports from railway officials suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the toilet of the B7 coach. The resulting fire filled the station area with thick smoke. Many expressed relief that the situation did not occur while the train was in motion, which could have resulted in a more severe accident.

Railway ACP Fakirappa provided an update, confirming that the fire affected four AC coaches. He assured that all passengers were safely disembarked and that there was no loss of life.

