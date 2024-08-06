Dell Lays Off Thousands Of Workers To Unlock Modern AI

The tech giant Dell made its second round of layoffs in the past 15 months, this time letting thousands of workers go.

Dell reportedly confirmed the mass layoff but refused to divulge the specifics of the layoff. Dell is switching up its sales teams to prioritize AI products. The internal memo reportedly said, ‘We are streamlining layers of management and reprioritizing where we invest.’

It is heard that Dell removed more than 12,500 employees this week and this has impacted Dell’s sales and marketing teams. Dell previously laid off 13,000 employees in the last fiscal year.

Dell recently asked its employees to return to offices, and most expressed dissatisfaction with the new policy. The layoffs were rumored to have focused on the employees who were reluctant to return to the offices.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯