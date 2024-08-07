NASA Might Rescue Sunita Williams On A SpaceX Capsule?

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore flew into space on a mission to test the Starliner’s performance on June 5 for an 8-days-long Crew Flight Test (CFT), after docking their Boeing Starliner spacecraft at the ISS on June 13, 2024. The significant technical problems with five of the 28 thrusters and helium leaks in the service module delayed their return. The return was planned for June 14, 2024.

Now the return timeline is uncertain and they should be rescued before the 17-day deadline. Meanwhile, the agencies are contemplating on the potential use of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft to bring back WIlliams and Barry Wilmore.

Though 27 thrusters of 28 now work properly, the mission teams cannot locate the root cause. However, SpaceX’s Dragon is supposed to go on a Crew-9 mission with four astronauts and it is targeted for launch no earlier than August 18.

Reportedly, NASA is mulling the option of just two astronauts to the ISS in Crew-9 instead of four, leaving two seats vacant so as to bring back Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore. Boeing has said that the return opportunities for the CFT crew is available throughout August.

