Heartbreak: Heroic Vinesh’s Disqualified For Overweight

Last night, Indian female wrestler Vinesh Phogat made the entire nation proud by beating the number 1 seed Japanese wrestler and qualifying for the final. Her remarkable feat was celebrated by one and all as it was assured that India would get either gold or silver medal in the wrestling category.

But heartbreaking news was delivered a few minutes back as Vinesh Phogat’s heroic run in the Olympics has come to an end as she was identified to be overweight.

In the weighing activity that was held this morning, Vinesh happened to be a few grams overweight than the permissible 50 KG slab. As a result, she has been disqualified from the tournament. She will no longer be able to partake in the final.

It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning, the statement from the Indian Olympic Association read.

The dream of having a gold or silver medal in the women’s wrestling category will remain a distant dream for India again this year with the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat.

