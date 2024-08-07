57 Earthquakes Hit California In 12 Hours

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Bakersfield and the aftershocks shook all the way to Los Angeles County.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has detected at least 57 quakes within 20 miles of the epicenter, Kern County.

After conducting the survey, firefighters found no significant damage to the infrastructure or any buildings.

The risk is fairly low, but the aftershocks ranging from 2.5 to 4.5 in magnitude are raising questions if there is a bigger quake coming.

The USGS estimates that within the next three decades, there is about a 46 percent chance an earthquake of magnitude 7 will hit in the LA area, and a 51 percent chance it will happen in the Bay Area.

The chances of a 7.5 magnitude quake are 31% in the Los Angeles area and 20% in the San Francisco area in the next 30 years.

