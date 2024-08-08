Megastar’s earnest plea to PM over Wayanad

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi once again displayed his magnanimity in the form of charity to the grief-stricken Wayanad district which suffered an irreparable loss in the wake of unprecedented landslides that rocked several parts of the popular hill station last month, leaving lakhs of residents in distress.

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan announced a solatium of one crore rupees to the Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund as an aid for the tragedy struck areas. Not stopping here, Chiru went all the way to Kerala in a special flight to handover the cheque to CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday evening. He personally met Vijayan in Trivandrum and expressed his condolences to all those victims who suffered due to this unprecedented disaster.

Talking to the media after his meeting with Vijayan, Chiranjeevi stated that he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare this tragedy as a ‘National Calamity’, which will render the much needed support to all victims and also for Wayanad to recover fast from the unexpected havoc. Chiru said he was devastated and heart broken after seeing the visuals in the TV. He thanked everyone who stood by the victims to help during the tough times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kerala on this 10th. Hundreds of people lost lives and thousands were displaced due to the calamitous landslides in three regions of Wayanad in a short span.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, several Tollywood stars chipped in for Wayanad in the form of donations. Chiru’s gesture to hand over the cheque to the CM is winning plaudits from all quarters.

