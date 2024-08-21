Disturbing Video: Aparichitudu scene repeats, who’s mistake is this?

Some disturbing visuals about how a livewire snuffed out the life of a young lad on social media caused pain to several netizens, even when they were not connected with the deceased.

Bringing the disturbing scenes in movie ‘Aparichitudu’ back to memory, a power wire which got snapped and was hanging free in the air precariously led to the electrocution of a student and severe injuries to another at Bellam Mandi in Kadapa.

The duo were moving on their bicycle and even as they took turn into a street, suddenly sparks emanating from their bodies as well as the cycle and they collapsed immediately. A motorist travelling behind them took cognizance of the mishap and immediately rushed to their help, taking all precautions although.

Soon, more people gathered at the place and took necessary steps to save the life of the students. However, by this time, one of the cyclists, Tanvirullah, was electrocuted.

The other boy was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Who should be held responsible for the death of Tanvirullah is a billion dollar question.

The power staff can wash off their hands saying they were not aware of the snapped wire as it could have occurred just a few minutes ago before the incident.

Whatever be the reason, the loss of life is irrevocable to the bereaved family and it would be better if people also get involved and alert the officials to avert untoward and ghastly incidents.

