14 Dead In Anakapalle Reactor Blast

In a fatal accident that happened at the Escientia Pharmaceutical Company in Atchuthapuram, Anakapalle district, as many as 14 people have died till now and the number of fatalities is rising every hour.

The accident happened after a reactor inside the plant exploded which resulted in a fire accident and claimed the lives of 14 individuals already and left several more severely injured.

The impact of the reactor blast inside the pharma company was such that the molding of the first floor was dismantled completely. It is suspected that several dead bodies could be found under this debris, which would mean that the number of deaths could shoot up further.

As per reports, the blast happened at around lunch time today while over 300 workers were at the spot.

The local police stated that the final count on the number of deaths will be ascertained only after the debris is cleared. It is estimated that 22 people might have died in this accident. Our prayers with the families of the deceased in these dark and testing times.

