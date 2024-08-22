Some good news for Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat has seen some hard times lately. After being disqualified from the 50 kg weightlifting class for being 100 gms overweight, the athlete announced with a heavy heart that she will be quitting the world of sports. An entire nation rallied in support and solidarity, reassuring Vinesh that come what may, she will always be champion in their eyes. And now, there is some more good news ahead.

Vinesh Phogat is currently being courted by multiple brands, who believe she is the best person to represent their brand. Reports suggest that at least 15 brands are vying to sign her on for endorsements. These brands range from health, nutrition, jewellery, banking, education and packaged food. Her fees has also jumped up post the Olympics. Before it used to be ₹25 Lakh, now it is ₹1 crore.

While the series of endorsements may not replace the trauma she has been through, it is definitely a resounding sign of acceptance & love Indians have for Vinesh’s journey so far.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯