Shocking: 45 Yr Man Sexually Assaults His 6-month Daughter

All of India got shaken up with the shocking rape and murder of the resident doctor in Kolkata recently. While the country is yet to recover from this gruesome murder, another shocking incident has happened in Tamil Nadu which is sending ripples down the spines of the readers.

Digging into the story, Tamil Nadu police have arrested a 45-year-old man and booked him under the POSCO act for sexually assaulting his own daughter who is all of six months old.

According to the police, the man, who remains unnamed for now lives in Pulianthope along with a woman and his six-month-old daughter.

On Friday, the woman rushed to Egmore Hospital after seeing the child who had suspiciously sustained a head injury. Upon inspection, the doctors found that the six-month-old child had injuries in her private parts. The doctors immediately intimated Child Welfare who lodged a complaint with the police.

When the police started the interrogation, the man denied assaulting his own daughter but later budged and revealed the truth. He confessed that he had indeed sexually assaulted his own daughter who is barely six months old. He has been sent to judicial custody.

Social media users who read the news are demanding stringent action against the culprit who has done the unthinkable.

