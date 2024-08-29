Hyd: Man Kills Girlfriend, Died While Escaping

Hyderabad: A man in relationship with a beautician allegedly attacked and killed her after some differences cropped up between them, at Gachibowli on Wednesday night. He also injured three others who tried to save the woman from the attack. Later, he got electrocuted during bid to escape from the place.

The victim is a native of West Bengal. Some differences arose between the couple and on the pretext of discussing the same, Rakesh went to the woman and attacked her at her house. Some locals who witnessed the scene tried to save her but were attacked by Rakesh.

Later, he fled the spot and rushed to Moinabad. In a hurry to escape from the place, he climbed an electric pole. He came in contact with a livewire and fell on the ground. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted him to hospital.

Tags Hyderabad

