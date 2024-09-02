Hyd Techie Killed Family, Commits Suicide

Ippa Venkatesh, a 40-year-old software engineer from Reddy Colony, lived with his wife Varshini and their two children, aged 11 and 2, in Gajularamaram, Quthbullapur. Venkatesh, who had developed a dangerous addiction to online gaming, accumulated significant debt by borrowing money from loan apps, friends, and acquaintances under the guise of family-related financial needs.

Despite receiving Rs. 12 lakh from his parents to help alleviate his financial burdens, Venkatesh’s situation worsened. A few months ago, he took on an additional Rs. 25 lakh in debt from similar sources. Unable to manage the mounting pressure, Venkatesh tragically chose to end his life after taking the lives of his family.

According to police reports, Venkatesh smothered his children and wife to death at approximately 10 PM on Saturday night. Early the next morning, he sent a distressing message via WhatsApp, which included the contact information for an apartment guard and a neighbor. When the neighbor responded to the message, he discovered the gruesome scene and alerted authorities.

The Jeedimetla police have launched an investigation into the incident and have collected a selfie video from Venkatesh, which is now part of the evidence. The case remains under investigation as the community grapples with the tragic loss.

Related

Tags Hyd Techie

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯