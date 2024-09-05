46K Graduates Applied For Sweeper Job

As many as 46,000 postgraduates and 6,000 graduates, along with 1.2 lakh others who have studied up to class 12, applied for a job with the Haryana government. All these candidates applied for the job of a sweeper to clean offices of the Haryana government departments, corporations, boards and civic bodies. Those selected for the post will also have to clean, sweep and remove garbage from public spaces, roads and buildings. Surprisingly, the advertisement for this job profile did not specify the number of positions available but all these candidates have applied for it.

The job position is contractual in nature. Interested candidates could begin applying for the job from August 6 to September 2. Applicants will also have to give consent that if selected they will be posted only in their home district, as per news reports.

It is learnt that a contractual sweeper hired by the government departments, boards and corporations through the HKRN pool will get paid about Rs 15,000 per month. Officials said there were less chances of people applying for the job mistakenly. The job description clearly stated the about the work people were expected to do in the role of a sweeper. The Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRN) is the state government’s outsourcing agency.

Though contractual, a very high number of educated candidates applied for the job position.

One Manish Kumar, a postgraduate with diploma in business studies, and his wife Roopa, a qualified teacher, also applied for the job opening. Manish said that they get barely Rs 10,000 a month in private schools or companies.

