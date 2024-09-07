Vinaya Chavithi Restriction? Police Give Needed Clarity

On the eve of the auspicious Vinayaka Chavithi, a vicious hate campaign was carried against the NDA government in AP. The opposition outfit claimed that the AP government is demanding money to give necessary permissions for setting up Vinayaka idols.

The campaign was spun in such a way that the new government imposed unprecedented sanctions to seek money from commoners and communities who intend to set up traditional idols on streets.

However, the AP police department has reacted on this matter before it gets too late as they busted the agenda set by the opposition.

In previous years, citizens were required to pay Rs. 100 per day for Mike Permissions at Ganesh Mandapams. However, in a significant move to reduce the financial burden on the public, the Hon’ble Chief Minister has decided to waive the charges for Mike Permissions entirely, the department clarified.

Reportedly, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched Single Window Clearance Portal for the issuance of No Objection Certificates for the installation of Ganesh Mandapams for the first time,streamlining the process and making it easier for citizens to obtain necessary permissions.

Needless to say, fake news and agendas like these could potentially lead to communal riots so it is good to see the concerned department quickly debunking the false claims.

