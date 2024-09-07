2025 TANA Conference Planning Committee Appointment

2025 July TANA Conference planning has begun. Conference will be held in Novi Suburban Show Place, Detroit metro area is the home of several national level Telugu Leaders, including 7 TANA Presidents, and well known for their innovative cultural programs, authentic Indian cuisines, hospitality, dedication and meticulous execution.

The Conference Coordinator Udaya Kumar Chapalamadugu has selected a few key leaders to plan the upcoming conference. These leaders held various leadership roles in TANA, Detroit Telugu Association (DTA), Sri Venkateswara Temple, Sri Shirdi Sai Samsthan, and India League of America.

They have successfully organized 25th, 40th DTA conferences and 2005, 2015 TANA conferences. Each one is tasked to develop a detailed plan and budget for critical areas and is expected to complete this exercise by the end of September 2024.

A Kickoff event is also planned for October 19th, 2024.

2025 TANA Conference Planning Committee Members:

Gangadhar Nadella – (Chairman) – Fundraising

(Chairman) – Fundraising Srinivas Koneru (KVK) – (Co Coordinator) – Finance and Revenue Generation

(Co Coordinator) – Finance and Revenue Generation Sunil Pantra (Conference Director) – Cultural

(Conference Director) – Cultural Kiran Duggirala – (Secretary) – Planning Coordination

– (Secretary) – Planning Coordination Jogeswara Rao Peddiboyina (Treasurer) – Venue, Hotels and Food

(Treasurer) – Venue, Hotels and Food Neelima Manne (TANA North RR) – Competitions, Decorations, Women and Kids Activities

The Conference Planning Committee is also seeking volunteers from North Region Telugu Community. Please Visit www.tanaconference.org to volunteer for various conference activities.

