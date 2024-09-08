Software Engineer goes missing in Vijayawada Floods

In a tragic incident, a software engineer named Phani Kumar went missing on Saturday evening after he was stuck inside his car due to increase in water levels at Kesharapalli-Uppuluru- Kankipadu road.

Aged 40, Phani Kumar hails from Machilipatnam and works in Hyderabad for a software company. He came to his hometown to celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti with his family. Later, he visited his relatives house in Gannavaram and started return journey to Machilipatnam in the evening. However, he was stuck in deep water at Kankipadu lake due to the overflow of Budameru canal.

The whereabouts of the victim haven’t been traced so far. It is believed that he might have been washed away in the floods along with his car. Sources say that Phani Kumar commenced his journey towards Khesarapalli – Uppuluru road even though his relatives warned him of the rising water levels due to the ongoing floods.

It is not yet known if Phani Kumar safely got down from the car and took shelter or if he was swept away by the floods.The police personnel are making efforts to find him.

