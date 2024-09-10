Cops Destroying Liquor Bottles, Shocked By The Locals

In a rather strange incident in Andhra Pradesh, the police who were trying to destroy the liquor bottles with a bulldozer were shocked by unexpected guests at the event.

The viral video shows the cops were in the process of destroying ₹ 50 lakh worth 24,000 bottles of seized liquor at a dumping yard when they were startled by a sudden crowd who were quick to steal some of the bottles.

Chaos erupted in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, when a group of drunkards attempted to loot Rs 50 lakh worth of seized liquor while police were in the process of destroying it at a dumping yard on Etukuru Road.

Some of them even managed to grab multiple bottles even when the police tried to stop them from doing so. The bottle-stealing crowd came from all sides and now the police are investigating what happened and who participated in the theft.

The incident happened on Monday near Guntur.

