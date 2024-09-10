Cops Destroying Liquor Bottles, Shocked By The Locals

In a rather strange incident in Andhra Pradesh, the police who were trying to destroy the liquor bottles with a bulldozer were shocked by unexpected guests at the event.
The viral video shows the cops were in the process of destroying ₹ 50 lakh worth 24,000 bottles of seized liquor at a dumping yard when they were startled by a sudden crowd who were quick to steal some of the bottles.
Some of them even managed to grab multiple bottles even when the police tried to stop them from doing so. The bottle-stealing crowd came from all sides and now the police are investigating what happened and who participated in the theft.
The incident happened on Monday near Guntur.
