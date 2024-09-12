Unhappy Customer Puts OLA Showroom On Fire

In a bizarre incident, a customer set the Ola showroom on fire in Karnataka. The customer, who is 26 years old, reportedly was unhappy with unresolved issues regarding his electric scooter. Expressing his frustration, he set the showroom on fire.

Going into the details, Mohammad Nadeem purchased the scooter on August 28 but faced repeated problems. Despite raising them with the showroom staff, they failed to fix them even after multiple visits. Having been frustrated with their behavior, Nadeem bought petrol and ignited the showroom in anger.

The fire destroyed six scooters, and no casualties were reported. The fire fighters reached the accident spot in no time to contain the fire. The police officials have registered a case and taken Nadeem into custody for questioning. The police say that the showroom incurred damage of close to 8 lakh rupees.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported at Ola showroom in Indore of Madhya Pradesh.

