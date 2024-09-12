Miss Switzerland Finalist Strangled And Dismembered By Husband!

Warning: Disturbing Content

In a grusome act, a former Miss Switzerland finalist was allegedly strangled and then dismembered by her husband. The husband then put her remains in the blender!

Kristina Joksimovic, 38 was murdered in her home in February near the city of Basel in Switzerland. Her husband Thomas was taken into custody later confessed to the killing.

Joksimovic’s body was dismembered with a jigsaw, knife and garden shears, according to an autopsy report. Several of her body parts were then chopped up with a hand blender, pureed and dissolved n a chemical solution, as per the report.

Joksimovic’s butchered body was discovered on the night of February 13. The husband admiteed to killing her in March but claims it was a defensive act after she attacked him with a knife. Medical experts found no evidence of self-defence and identified her cause of death as strangulation.

Kosimovi was crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and in 2007 she was a finalist for Miss Switzerland.

