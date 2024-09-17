US: Trump Administration To Trouble H-1B Spouses From Working?

It would be needless to mention that Donald Trump’s immigration policy during his first term has troubled the work visa holders in the US. And now if Trump wins, his second term is going to give a tough time for the H-1B visa holders and also the spouses of H-1B visa holders.

According to Forbes, The Trump administration may try to remove work authorization for H-1B spouses or restrict spouses with long processing delays. A new Trump administration’s policy could affect those waiting many years for employment-based green cards.

H-1B visa holders and their spouses also could be blocked from entering making gaining approval to remain in H-1B status more difficult.

It was the Obama administration in 2015 that issued a rule to allow the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the US if an H-1B professional has an approved I-140 and the spouse has an Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

In 2018, the Trump administration announced its intention to eliminate the rule that allows the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work. If Donald Trump wins in November, his immigration team would have plenty of time to launch an effort to remove the ability of H-1 dependent spouses to work.

