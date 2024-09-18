Pagers Are The New Bombs, 9 Dead, 2800 Injured!

Nearly 9 people were killed and close to 2800 were injured in multiple pager blasts in Lebanon. This incident involved Hezbollah, which is banned by both the United States and the European Union. Hezbollah is a political and military establishment in Lebanon that backs Hamas and is supported by Iran.

Following the Gaza incident last October, Hezbollah instructed its members to use pagers instead of mobile phones and smuggled pagers from Iran, manufactured by a Taiwanese company, Gold Apollo. The Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also wounded in the incident, while the sons of Hezbollah lawmakers Ali Ammar and Hassan Fadlallah were among the dead.

Potentially thousands of pagers were remotely and simultaneously detonated across Lebanon. The pagers exploded when a coded message was sent to them, activating the explosives within the devices.

Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad confirmed these blast incidents across the country. Blaming Israel for the attack, Hezbollah claimed that this was a major security breach and vowed revenge.

