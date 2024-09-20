Viral: Mad Rush at Apple Stores in India for iPhone 16

There are many smartphones and luxury phones in the market, but none commands as much attention and fame as the Apple iPhone. For those doubting, here are a set of videos that demonstrate the mad hype usually associated with the ultra-popular iPhone.

Today, Apple launched the latest edition—the iPhone 16—into the Indian market. The phone can be purchased at Apple retail stores and online starting today.

Unable to bear the waiting times for online ordering, Apple fans queued up at stores across the country. Reports indicate that people have been camping out for hours in front of these Apple stores to get their hands on the new iPhone.

In particular, one enthusiastic individual mentioned that he had been in line for the last 21 hours outside the Apple store in Mumbai. His goal was to be the first person in India to buy an iPhone, and he went to great lengths to make it happen.

Additionally, numerous videos show common people queuing up in long lines outside Apple stores throughout India.

While the iPhone was once regarded as a prized possession due to its exorbitant pricing, it has now become a status symbol, with a wider section of the public eager to own these phones.

