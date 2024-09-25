YouTuber Harsha Sai First Reaction To Rape Allegations

Last night, news broke out that popular Telugu YouTuber Harsha Sai is facing pretty serious allegations after a female producer filed multiple cases against him. Narsingi police filed cheating(RS 2 crore), sexual assault, exploitation, and related cases against the YouTuber, and an investigation is underway.

Today, Harsha shared a message on his social media handles as he stated that the claims made by the lady were fake.

“All those are just false allegations to extort money. You know about me, the truth will come out soon” Harsha Sai shared on his Instagram handle. His version is that the woman who accused him is doing it to extort money.

He vows to fight the case legally and mentioned that his advocate will react on this matter henceforth. He is clearly pleading not guilty in this case but the allegations against him are pretty severe.

Meanwhile, the woman in question here was sent for a medical examination by Narsingi police and more details could emerge once the results are out.

The lady mentioned in the complaint that she was cheated for Rs 2 crore and sexually exploited by YouTuber Harsha Sai. Notably, she had earlier produced Harsha’s debut film and was even seen in Telugu Bigg Boss.

