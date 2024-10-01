Beware! Hyd Police Tracking Porn Viewers

It is known that the Supreme Court of India banned the viewing and sharing of pornographic content. This verdict was given in the wake of the growing crime against women and the increasingly clear pattern of the influence of pornographic videos on the same.

Coming to the Hyderabad demographic, the city commissionerate has recorded 520 POCSO(child sexual abuse) cases as of August 31st and this is an alarming number. It has been identified by Hyderabad police that the majority of these incidents are instigated by pedo pornography content.

In view of the same, Hyderabad police have reportedly kickstarted a corrective drive by starting to track pornography viewers. A dedicated wing has started to work on the same and the intention is to nab those who are viewing child pornography content and sharing it on social media.

The police have stated that anyone who is found guilty of this crime shall be facing POCSO and IT cases which could keep them in jail for 5 years.

This is a decisive and much-necessitated move by Hyderabad police to stop the spread of pornographic content in view of the increasing crimes on women and children.

