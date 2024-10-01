Hyd Police Bans DJs Ahead Of Dussehra Festival

In a disappointing news to all party lovers, the Hyderabad Police has taken daring decision to ban DJs within the twin cities limits.

Speaking on this Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand revealed that the department has received way too many complaints against DJs especially during midnights and many are playing DJs within their communities and area without prior approvals.

Before taking this decision, the Commissioner along with GHMC Commissioner Amrapali, MLA Daman Nagendra, Collector Anudeep held a round table meeting and discussed the issue of DJ.

The officials were given a power point presentation on using DJs and in the last couple of years, this trend has grown into a menace said the officials.

Apparently the issue of DJs went to CM Revanth Reddy’s notice, informed Commissioners Anand and he was told to take to a decision at the earliest in view of public outrage.

MLAs Daman Nagendra and Pasha Khadri have supported the decision to ban DJs within Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

This decision is a setback. For Dussehra the whole city turns into a different vibe with events taking place in view of Navratri. The police might give permit for event organisers if the terms and conditions were accepted.

