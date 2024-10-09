Ratan Tata Passes Away At 86

Industrialist Ratan Tata, who was also the former chairman of Tata Group, passed away late on Wednesday night at the Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted for age-related ailments earlier this week.

Ratan Naval Tata was noted industralist, Philanthropist and former Chairman of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata, 86, was the man behind building the nation’s biggest conglomerate which commanded the attention of even the global players.

In 2008, Tata, the Titan of Indian industry, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

Ratan Tata joined Tata in 1961, where he worked on the shop floor of Tata Steel.

He succeeded J R D Tata as chairman of Tata Sons upon the latter’s retirement in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group made some significant acquisitions like Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, in an attempt to turn Tata from a largely India-centric group into a global business.

In a media statement, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass. Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.”

Related

Tags Ratan Tata Dies

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯