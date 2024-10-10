Why did Ratan Tata remain a bachelor for a lifetime?

Ratan Tata’s name is associated with moral principles and ethics in both the corporate sector and in his personal life. Despite his good intentions and being a disciplined individual, time threw an unprecedented challenge at him and a small decision during his youthful days rendered him a lifetime bachelor.

In fact, he was the most eligible bachelor during his young age as he had the wherewithal — wealth, health and education.

He even fell in love with a woman in Los Angeles when he was working there. The couple even decided to marry. While enjoying his courtship with her, he received a message from his father JRD Tata asking him to return to India as his ailing grandmother needed company.

Soon Ratan packed bags and returned to India. This move led to a cinematic twist in his life and he could never meet his love in his life again.

Initially, he planned to bring her to India and marry her. However, her parents refused to send their daughter to India citing the India-China war in 1962. They said that they would not send her to India at any cost.

But, Ratan Tata continued to send messages asking his love to come to him but she never landed in India.

This event led him to remain a bachelor for his lifetime.

