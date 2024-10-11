Who is The New Tata Trust Chairman?

It is known that Ratan Tata passed away a couple of days back due to health ailments. In view of this fateful incident, there was an immediate need to appoint a new chairman of India’s biggest philanthropic project, the Tata Trusts.

As per the latest reports, Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Tata has replaced the former as the new chairman of the Tata Trust.

Tata Trusts has unanimously decided to appoint Noel Tata as Chairman. Two meetings took place at the Tata Office in Mumbai today. One to pay homage to Mr Tāta and the other to decide on the chairmanship. “Not even an iota of ambiguity on Noel Tāta’s appointment”, read a report.

Noel Naval Tata (born 1957) is an Indian-born Irish businessman, who is the chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation, the managing director of Tata International, and the vice chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel. He is now the new chairman of Tata Trusts as well.

