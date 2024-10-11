Elon Musk Unveils Tesla’s New Cybercab

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Cybercab the new self-driving robotaxi. The autonomous car expected before 2027 will cost less than US $30,000, with a Robovan that can carry 20 people to follow. The Cybercab will have no steering wheel or pedals. It will have inductive charging rather than a plug.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk also announced plans to bring autonomous driving to its Model 3 and Model Y cars in California and Texas by next year.
The event was hosted at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Elon Musk arrived at the Cybercab in his trademark black leather jacket.
The optimus robots joined the crowd, danced, and served drinks to those gathered for the party. Elon Musk said there were 20 more Cybercabs at the event other than the one he arrived in.
There are 50 fully autonomous vehicles for attendees to try out at the event.
