Elon Musk Unveils Tesla’s New Cybercab

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Cybercab the new self-driving robotaxi. The autonomous car expected before 2027 will cost less than US $30,000, with a Robovan that can carry 20 people to follow. The Cybercab will have no steering wheel or pedals. It will have inductive charging rather than a plug.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also announced plans to bring autonomous driving to its Model 3 and Model Y cars in California and Texas by next year.

The future will look like the future https://t.co/9DZ59Gdr1M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

The event was hosted at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Elon Musk arrived at the Cybercab in his trademark black leather jacket.

This is the actual interior of the Robobus/van pic.twitter.com/YzOIbu7DCF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

The optimus robots joined the crowd, danced, and served drinks to those gathered for the party. Elon Musk said there were 20 more Cybercabs at the event other than the one he arrived in.

There are 50 fully autonomous vehicles for attendees to try out at the event.

Robovan seats 20 & can be adapted to commercial or personal use – school bus, RV, cargo pic.twitter.com/CtjEfcaoHI — Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024

Cybercab

Forging the future of our dreams pic.twitter.com/0F7xqfV7jg — Steve Jurvetson (@FutureJurvetson) October 11, 2024

Elon Musk: You can't solve self-driving unless you have millions of cars on the road.



“We are no longer compute-constrained for training.



I checked in with the team, is there anything we could do to improve the pace of progress with respect to training and inference?



And… pic.twitter.com/iccXoWu7CD — ELON DOCS (@elon_docs) October 10, 2024

