Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj assumes charge as Telangana DSP

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has officially taken charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after reporting to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) today, October 11, 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had earlier promised that Siraj would be appointed to a Group-I government position, a commitment that has now been honored with Siraj joining the services today.

Siraj, a key player for the Indian cricket team, has garnered immense recognition for his outstanding skills as a fast bowler, particularly in Test matches. Hailing from a humble background in Hyderabad, his journey to cricketing stardom has been inspiring, showcasing perseverance and hard work.

Siraj was instrumental in the Cricket World Cup finals and the World Test Championship, delivering key performances when it mattered the most. Most recently, Siraj was part of the Indian cricket team that lifted the T20 World Cup, ending a 13-year long hiatus for the title. His achievements on the field include notable performances in high-profile series like India’s historic win against Australia in 2021, where he played a pivotal role. Siraj is all set to play India Vs New Zealand Test Series.

