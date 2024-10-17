AP New Liquor Policy: Festive Vibe At Liquor Shops

The government of Andhra Pradesh has officially issued a new liquor policy in the state and this has brought a festive vibe outside the liquor shops. With the introduction of the new policy, the infamous “J-brand” liquor has been eradicated from the state and quality new stock with adequate pricing has been introduced.

After complaining about the quality of liquor and also the prices of the same for the last few years, the drinkers in AP were finally revitalized with the quality new liquor.

The government instructed the AP Beverages Corporation to provide the outlets with stocks that would lost for a week to 10 days. In tune with this, sufficient stock-up operations happened all across AP and the liquor outlets were able to meet the crazy demand for liquor after the imposition of the new policy.

In another major revival, the online payment program has returned to liquor outlets after a tiresome cash-only approach that irked the public during YCP tenure.

All the popular liquor brands have now returned to AP with an adequate pricing model and this has substantially energized the public. A festive atmosphere was observed outside liquor malls yesterday and this could well be a common site henceforth.

