Video: Iran Launches Ballistic Missile Attack Against Israel

Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Israel. The attack comes a day after Israel launched a limited military operation into Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Iran launched dozens of missiles and there are several videos on social media showing the rain of missiles on Israel from Iran. There have been direct hits in Tel Aviv and Gaza.

Israel’s air strikes killed commanders of both Hezbollah and Hamas. Israel conducted an airstrike in Beirut on Friday and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In August Israeli intelligence killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The current attacks from Iran are in response to those killings.

