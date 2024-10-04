Viral: 3000 Indian Students In Queue In Canada For Waiter Jobs

It is becoming an increasingly prevalent trend for the Indian student diaspora to pursue higher studies abroad. This trend has reached a point where almost every household has their son or daughter studying or working abroad.

With such a massive influx comes the natural rise in competition, and if we add recession to the equation, things are getting dire for the student community.

Reflecting the same, a new video from Canada has started to go viral on social media. In the video, we see over 3000 Indian students waiting outside a restaurant in Brampton, Canada in response to an ad posted by the outlet.

Scary scenes from Canada as 3000 students (mostly Indian) line up for waiter & servant job after an advertisement by a new restaurant opening in Brampton.



Massive unemployment in Trudeau's Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection! pic.twitter.com/fd7Sm3jlfI — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 3, 2024

After the restaurants posted about the requirement for waiter and servant jobs, thousands of Indian students queued up outside the outlet. This highlights the job crunch that has gripped Canada and how Indian students are falling prey to the same.

Massive unemployment in Trudeau’s Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection, a netizen commented on the same.

