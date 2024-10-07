US: Hurricane Milton Is A Category 5, Evacuation Begins In Florida

Hurricane Milton got stronger with 175 mph winds and is now a Category 5 storm. Hurricane Milton to expected to have a devastating crash along Florida’s western coast on Wednesday.

Hillsborough Country of Tampa ordered evacuations for all mobile and manufactured homes by Tuesday night. This is going to be the largest evacuation since 2017.

The storm is now around 700 miles from the state and has gone from Category 2 to 5 in just a few hours on Monday. Hurricane Milton is one track to Florida Gulf Coast. The Tampa area could take a potential direct hit.

The center has issued a hurricane watch across portions of Florida and warned it could be overwhelmed by life-threatening storms with damaging winds and flooding rains.

Hurricane Helene recently battered the area and killed at least 230 people on its path from Florida to the Appalachian Mountains.

