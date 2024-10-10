US: Storm ‘Nadine’ To Hit Florida After Hurricane Milton?

Floridians have faced Hurricane Helene and before they recovered from the damage done by it, they were hit by Hurricane Milton. In the latest update, another potential storm could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton.

According to the National Hurricane Center, they are monitoring another possible storm in the Atlantic just about 300 miles from Bermuda. There is a 30 percent chance this could form a cyclone in the next two to seven days.

This was not named yet because it is not strong enough, but the next storm this year would be Nadine. Hurricane Leslie is also in the North Atlantic and is forecast to continue its path away from the US.

So far there have been 13 named storms this hurricane season which is going to end on November 30 in the Atlantic.

Tags Florida Hurricane Hurricane Milton Storm Nadine

