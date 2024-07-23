This Movie Gets ‘Kill’ed Unfortunately!

The Bollywood movie Kill, which was released on July 5, surprised everyone by performing well beyond expectations and generating significant profits relative to its budget. The film’s unexpected success even led to offers for remake rights.

Despite still being in theaters, Kill unexpectedly appeared on an OTT platform, but not for the Indian audience. Amazon Prime made the Ultra HD version available for rent in the US for $24.

This move might initially seem inconsequential, but it has inadvertently fueled piracy. With the film not being officially available in India, piracy groups have taken advantage and uploaded it to their sites, making it accessible through unofficial channels. This undermines the strategy and highlights a flaw in the release plan.

Piracy has become increasingly rampant in today’s digital age, with illegal distributions matching technological advancements. A similar situation occurred with Monkey Man, which skipped theatrical release in India and was instead offered on OTT platforms abroad. This led to widespread piracy and resulted in the film failing to make a theatrical appearance in India. Kill might eventually become available on Prime in India, but the damage caused by staggered digital releases is significant.

Directed by Nikilesh Nagesh Bhat, Kill is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

