Varma Wants Chiru For Jai Hanuman

Prashanth Varma and Teja Sajja collaborated on the film Hanuman, which became a big hit. The team announced a sequel, Jai Hanuman, and audiences are eagerly waiting to see it in theatres soon. However, it will take some time before actually hitting the floors. Meanwhile, the team is undecided on who to cast for Lord Hanuman’s role.

According to insiders, Prashanth Varma believes Chiranjeevi would be perfect for the role. However, Chiranjeevi will already be occupied for the next three years. He is currently working on Vishwambhara and has a film with Mohan Raja. The key suspense lies in whether Chiranjeevi will be immediately available and willing to take on another fantasy film so soon after his current commitments.

Producer Chaitanya Reddy hinted in a recent interview that either Chiranjeevi or Ram Charan would be ideal choices for the role of Hanuman, adding weight to the speculation. Given the complexities of scheduling and the nature of the role, it could take a year for these details to be finalized.

In the meantime, there is also talk about Prashanth Varma potentially working on a debut film for Nandamuri Mokshagna, adding another layer of complexity to his slate of projects.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯