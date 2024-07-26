Devara: NTR’s Ultimate Dance Number In Two Days

Global sensation Jr. NTR is set to dazzle audiences once again with a new dance number in the upcoming film “Devara,” and early reports suggest it could outshine his iconic performance in “Naatu Naatu” from legendary SS Rajamouli’s “RRR.” Here comes an interesting snippet.

Choreographed by the talented Sekhar Master, this energetic song from “Devara” is finally going to the floors. The choreographer provided an update other day that the shooting for the dance-centric song in “Devara”, to be shot on Tarak and Janhvi Kapoor, will begin in just two days. He expressed excitement about the song, noting that it is designed for dancing and is sure to be a fantastic one. Earlier, he choreographed songs like “Bantipula Janaki” and “Apple Beauty” for NTR and those songs clicked well. But this time, Sekhar is said to have given the best dance movements for Tarak, to rock the floor. Can it really outshine RRR’s Naatu Naatu? Only time has the answer.

“Devara,” directed by Koratala Siva, is a pan-India film featuring NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others in the lead roles. The film is being made in two parts, with the first installment scheduled for release on September 27.

Tags NTR Devara Song NTR RRR

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯