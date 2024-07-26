‘KCR Is Everyone’s Fav – Mani On ‘Maar Muntha’ Controversy

Well, with the music composer using the popular line of former Telangana CM KCR, “Em Cheddamantaav” in the song “Maar Muntha” from the film “Double Ismart”, it became a sort of controversy.

While director Puri Jagan, composer Mani Sharma and hero Ram Pothineni are facing a case as well from some BRS supporters, here is what the composer has to say.

“First of all, everyone happens to be that fanboy of Ex-Chief Minister KCR gaaru. That’s the reason I’ve decided to incorporate his famous line ‘Em Cheddamantaav’ into the song. Moreover, this is not an item number, it is a pure romantic song shot on the hero-heroine of the film” said Mani Sharma.

Furthermore, the talented senior composer added, “KCR is known for telling many serious matters as well in a colloquial way. That’s the reason we thought of remembering him in the song. If anyone got hurt, please enjoy the song but don’t negatively take this experiment”.

Even lyric writer Kasarla Syam and singer Rahul Sipligunj felt that the song was a tribute to KCR but not an insult to him. They feel that KCR’s speeches are always known for entertaining lines, and one should similarly see this usage.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯