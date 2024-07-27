Raj Tarun Is Called ‘Jovial Star’ – Netizens On Duty

Other day, Raj Tarun’s latest movie “Purushotthamudu” got released and as usual, it got panned by the critics. Keeping the result of the film aside, what is right now being talked about is the special title given to the talented hero who is seeing nothing but flops at the box office these days.

All the hullabaloo surrounding his personal life has made Raj Tarun’s film get some attention though the hero hasn’t attended any publicity event related to the movie.

But then, inside the theatres, Raj Tarun’s name on the credit rolls is printed as “Jovial Star Raj Tarun” and that brought many laughs inside the theatres.

Many are actually surprised by this new title and some even questioned on social media how he became Jovial Star given the fact that none of his recent films are jovial, and neither is his personal life that is being washed out in the public right now. No doubt, many cinema lovers have joined hands on platforms like X to troll Raj Tarun for this title right now.

On the other hand, taking titles is not a new thing for heroes, but then, only with terrific success at the box office are usually considered worthy of them.

Tags Raj Tarun

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯