Mr Bachchan Result: Harish Shankar On The Edge

Remakes are often introduced to Telugu audiences, and we have witnessed many successful remakes. Director Harish Shankar’s approach is different in this case. He excels at adding commercial elements to suit the image of star heroes and cater to audience preferences. With the remake of Dabbang as Gabbar Singh, he proudly added ‘Marpulu’ to the title credits, showing his confidence in dealing with remakes.

He also got a positive response when he remade Jigarthanda perfectly as Gaddlaakonda Ganesh in Telugu. Judging by the promotional material for Mr. Bachchan, Harish Shankar has made significant changes to the remake this time.

Ajay Devgn’s Raid is a very serious drama, with Ileana playing the role of a wife devoid of glamour. The plot’s twists unfold after an income tax raid on the villain Saurabh Shukla’s house, keeping the film grounded and intense.

However, Mr. Bachchan appears to have taken a completely different route, incorporating love, duets, elevation fights, and romance into the mix. If Mr. Bachchan performs well at the box office, Harish Shankar’s magic will again be praised.

However, critics might be harsh if it doesn’t strike the right balance. It faces competition from the mass commercial film Double iSmart. To counter this, premieres are planned for the evening before the official release of “Mr. Bachchan,” with the team confident that the national holiday will result in a huge response.

