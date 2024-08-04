Allu Arjun’s Lineup, The Same Old Story!

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his upcoming projects, especially since there has been no official confirmation from the actor regarding his future films. While it is known that he will be collaborating with director Trivikram Srinivas, this announcement was made quite some time ago, and details about the film remain lacking.

Currently, Allu Arjun is focused on the release of “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” which is set to premiere on December 6, 2024 or shift to Summer 2025.

After this, he is expected to work on the film with Trivikram, which is highly anticipated given their successful past collaborations, including hits like “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” and “Julayi”. However, filming for this project is not expected to start until 2025, leaving fans eager for more immediate news.

In addition to the confirmed project with Trivikram, there are rumors about potential collaborations with directors Atlee and Boyapati Sreenu. However, these have not been officially confirmed, and fans are left wondering if there will be any new developments in Allu Arjun’s lineup.

Though Bunny Vasu has confirmed in a recent interview that these 4 projects are likely to happen, the lack of fresh announcements has led to some frustration among the fans as they are hearing the same old story from two years.

Tags Allu Arjun

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯