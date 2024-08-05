‘Jr NTR and Me would Make a Great Pair’

Keerthy Suresh is one of the best heroines in South currently. With Mahanati, she achieved a stardom and then she recently made it to the headlines by grabbing a Filmfare for her performance in the film Dasara. In a recent interview, she shared a lot of insights on her life and career. Interestingly, Keerthy expressed interest to be paired with Jr NTR.

“I saw Jr NTR garu for the first time at Mahanati audio launch. I thought we would make a great pair to work on a film together. On the release day of Mahanati, NTR Sir hosted a success party for the team at his residence. He was sweet, fun and energetic,” revealed Keerthy.

NTR is working on the project, Devara currently which will have a release in two parts. Koratala Siva is the film’s director.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Revolver Rita, Raghu Thatha, Kannivedi and Baby John. As of now, there is no Telugu film in her kitty and we look forward to see her signing one pretty soon.

Tags Jr NTR Keerthy Suresh

