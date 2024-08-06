VS13 Pre-Look: Vishwak Arrives As Cop To Control Chaos

Vishwak Sen who is showing his versatility in choosing different subjects will next be doing his 13th movie under the direction of a debutant Sreedhar Ganta with Dasara maker Sudhakar Cherukuri backing it under the banner of SLV Cinemas.

The film #VS13 is set to explore a unique rural political action drama. The makers have unveiled a pre-look poster. It features Vishwak Sen in a cop avatar, though his face is obscured. The poster hints at his role as an IPS Officer in controlling a chaotic village situation, sparking early excitement about the film.

Every Action Fires A Reaction is the caption of the movie. In a world full of challenges and obstacles, Vishwak Sen remains unyielding. Despite facing a deeply flawed system that sought to bend him, he stood firm and refused to compromise.

The movie will have cinematography by Kishore Kumar and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. The other cast and crew details are awaited.

