BiggBoss – Kamal Haasan Took A Break!

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan who hosted the Bigg Boss Tamil TV show for the last seven years is taking a break now. Kamal Haasan has officially confirmed the same today on social media. He penned a note to all his fans confirming the same.

“With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I am unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil.” he wrote.

“I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India,” Kamal expressed.

He also wrote, “Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this teaming experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together. Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will bc yet another success.”

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni will return as the host for the Telugu version in its eighth edition which begins soon. The Tamil team is yet to announce their new host.

Tags Kamal Haasan

