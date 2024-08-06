Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s Monstrous Throw Gets Him To Final

Neeraj Chopra gave the season’s best effort with a throw of 89.34m in his very first attempt of the qualification round of men’s Javelin throw at 2024 Paris Olympics

The 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw to occupy the top spot in Group B.

1st attempt, Superb attempt and what a monstrous throw attempt.



One Throw and he is into the final .



India's golden boy #NeerajChopra storms into the Olympics 2024 finals with an 89.34m throw. pic.twitter.com/V1InJqUtv6 — Rahul Jha (@JhaRahul_Bihar) August 6, 2024

Neeraj Chopra’s personal best contunes to be 89.94m achieved back in 2022.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m in Group B.

