Venu Swamy, Sobhita Is Taurus, Not Sagittarius

Controversial astrologer Venu Swamy, known for his penchant for media attention, frequently makes predictions on various matters. However, his track record of accuracy is questionable, with several of his forecasts such as those regarding BRS’s victory in Telangana and YSRCP’s win in Andhra Pradesh, proving to be incorrect. He even issued an apology following the Andhra Pradesh election results.

Recently, Venu Swamy made headlines with his predictions concerning Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got engaged. He claimed that the couple would face a divorce in 2027.

However, Venu Swamy made a critical error in his prediction by incorrectly identifying Sobhita’s zodiac sign as Sagittarius (Dhanasu). The fact is her birth sign is Taurus (Vrushabham). This mistake calls into question the validity of his predictions.

