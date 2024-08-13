Small Film Gets Big Boost from Rajamouli

Legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the director behind the blockbuster movies Baahubali and RRR, is known for his support of small films. He frequently attends the pre-release events of promising new movies.

This time around, Rajamouli has given a big shout-out to the small film ‘Committee Kurrollu’. The movie has garnered critical acclaim and positive reviews from audiences, managing to break even at the box office with a worldwide gross of ₹7.48 crores so far. There’s no doubt that Rajamouli’s appreciation has given the film a significant boost.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rajamouli shared a post congratulating the team behind ‘Committee Kurrollu’. The caption read, “A young team with a big win… Heard #committeekurrollu is getting great applause in theatres. Congratulations to director Yadhu Vamsi, producer Niharika, and the entire team!”

‘Committee Kurrollu’ is produced by Niharika Konidela. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently working on the pre-production for superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29.

