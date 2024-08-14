A Fresh Rumour On Samantha

Since Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ex-husband, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, many people have started talking about Samantha’s love life. Some fans have even made funny videos proposing to her. However, the latest rumour is that she might be dating her ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ director. Here is what the rumours are saying.

Samantha and Raj from the ‘Raj & DK’ duo have worked together on several projects, including the upcoming series “Citadel: Honey Bunny.” It is said that they grew closer while filming this series. They even celebrated Samantha’s birthday together, which has added to the dating rumors. However, neither Samantha nor Raj has denied or confirmed these reports.

Raj Nidimoru is currently married, and there are rumors that he may be considering a divorce. But these claims have not been verified. Fans are eager to hear from Samantha and Raj about their relationship status, especially since Samantha has been open about her personal life and the challenges she has faced after her divorce.

Earlier, Samantha has shared that self-love is very important and that the best relationship one can have is with oneself. She has also talked about her struggles after being diagnosed with myositis in 2022. As she continues to work on new projects, fans are excited to see what happens next in her personal life.

Tags Samantha

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯