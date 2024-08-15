Mr Bachchan’s Staggering Fees Stuns Fans!

India’s most celebrated Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, at 81 years old, continues to inspire many young people in India. He is still very active in his career, recently praised for his impressive work in “Kalki 2898 AD,” which has earned over ₹1000 crore worldwide. Amitabh is also set to make his Tamil film debut alongside the legendary Rajinikanth in “Vettaiyan.” Currently, he is trending for his hosting of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” (KBC) and the fees he charges for the show.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fees for hosting KBC have shocked fans. He started with ₹25 lakh per episode in the first season, which aired in 2000. Now, for the latest season, he reportedly charges between ₹4 to ₹5 crore per episode. This increase in fees shows his great popularity and the success of the show over the years.

KBC has become one of India’s longest-running reality shows, and Amitabh’s charm and humor have made it a hit. By the fifth season, his fee had already risen to ₹1 crore per episode. As the seasons progressed, his earnings continued to grow, reaching ₹3 crore per episode in season 10 and ₹3.5 crore for seasons 11, 12, and 13.

As KBC remains popular with viewers, Amitabh Bachchan is still a beloved host. His ability to connect with contestants and entertain the audience has made him a key part of the show’s success. With his current fees, he is one of the highest-paid television hosts in India, and fans are excited for each new episode.

Tags Mr Bachchan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯